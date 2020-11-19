Lowell George Eckstein Jr., 78, passed away surrounded by his family on November 17, 2020 at his residence in Crestline, Ohio.

Lowell was born in Crestline, on March 2, 1942 to the late Lowell and Wilma (Baise) Eckstein, Sr. He married Dorene (Dudley) Eckstein on August 3, 1968 in Galion and she survives him in Crestline.

Lowell is a graduate of North Robinson High School, Class of 1960. After graduation, he served his country in the United States Air Force from 1961 until 1964. He was then employed at the former Galion AMCO, now Valentec, for many years. Lowell retired from Anchor Swan of Bucyrus. He also worked on the family farm and did construction work with Floyd Mollencopf. Lowell enjoyed bowling and was very proud of his 299 game. He followed The Ohio State University sports, the Cleveland Browns and the Cleveland Indians. Lowell was a member of the American Legion Scarborough Post 243, Galion, and Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie #859, Crestline. In his spare time, Lowell liked to work on cars. Lowell enjoyed helping his sons with construction projects at their homes and helping on his son's farm. He would always travel to watch his grandchildren play sports and attend their concerts and plays. Lowell was a family man and loved spending time with them.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 51 years, his two sons; Daniel (Elsi) Eckstein of Columbus, GA, and Jeffrey (Emily) Eckstein of Mt. Victory; his eight grandchildren, Jonathan, Maria, Kevin, Sofia, Brenden, Connor, Ruth, Daniel A.; and his sister Joyce Eckstein.

In addition to his parents, Lowell was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth "Ann" Eckstein.

Friends may call from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 23, 2020, at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline, with Revs. Dreama and Lloyd Caudill officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul Reformed Cemetery, Crestline, where military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Air Force and the Galion-Crestline Veteran's Military Funeral Detail.

Memorial contributions may be made to Windfall Emanuel United Church of Christ, the Hospice of North Central Ohio, or OhioHealth Home Healthcare, in care of the funeral home.

In accordance with the Governor's mandate, masks will be required to enter the funeral home.

