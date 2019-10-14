Service Information Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 223 W. Main Street Crestline , OH 44827 (419)-683-2020 Send Flowers Obituary





M. Eileen Cochran, 92, of Crestline passed away at Crestline Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Friday, October 11, 2019.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bethlehem with Father Chris Bohnsack, Celebrant. Friends may call from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Friday, October 18 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church where the rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow Mass in Sacred Heart Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or Food for the Poor.

