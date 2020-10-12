1/1
Macs "Pickles" Parsons Sr.
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Macs's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Macs "Pickles" Parsons, Sr., 85, of Galion and formerly of Loudonville passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at Mill Creek Nursing Center in Galion.

He was born July 10, 1935 in Millersburg, Ohio and was the son of Clyde and Nova (Hawkins) Parsons. Macs is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ethlyan "Lurretta" (Shreffler) Parsons whom he married on July 15, 1956.

Macs was an over the road truck driver for over 40 years. He was a member of the Loudonville Christian Church and enjoyed camping and fishing and especially spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters Ida Jean (Wayne Hines) Parsons of Shreve, Anna Berniece (Marvin) French of Wooster, Linda Sue (Tim) Ling of Loudonville, Lurretta Kay (Frank) Temple of Loudonville and Marjorie Elizabeth (Kevin) Blankenship of Bucyrus; son Macs Tommy Parsons, Jr. of Mansfield; 14 grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; sister Carolyn Brown of Phoenix, Arizona; step-brother Ronald (Joyce) Miller of Homerville; step-sister Edith Hall of Orrville; brother-in-law Dale Brockman of Tomball, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two grandsons, James and Michael Owens; three brothers, Donald, Lester and Clifford Pasons and four sisters Ruby Rock, Evelyn Harmon, Ruth Harlan and Dixie Brockman.

There will be a gathering of family and friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Loudonville Lions Club, 643 Wooster Road Loudonville, Ohio 44842.

Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Macs Parsons, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galion Inquirer from Oct. 12 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Richardson Davis Chapel
218 S. Market Street
Galion, OH 44833
419-468-1424
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved