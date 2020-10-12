Macs "Pickles" Parsons, Sr., 85, of Galion and formerly of Loudonville passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at Mill Creek Nursing Center in Galion.
He was born July 10, 1935 in Millersburg, Ohio and was the son of Clyde and Nova (Hawkins) Parsons. Macs is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ethlyan "Lurretta" (Shreffler) Parsons whom he married on July 15, 1956.
Macs was an over the road truck driver for over 40 years. He was a member of the Loudonville Christian Church and enjoyed camping and fishing and especially spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters Ida Jean (Wayne Hines) Parsons of Shreve, Anna Berniece (Marvin) French of Wooster, Linda Sue (Tim) Ling of Loudonville, Lurretta Kay (Frank) Temple of Loudonville and Marjorie Elizabeth (Kevin) Blankenship of Bucyrus; son Macs Tommy Parsons, Jr. of Mansfield; 14 grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; sister Carolyn Brown of Phoenix, Arizona; step-brother Ronald (Joyce) Miller of Homerville; step-sister Edith Hall of Orrville; brother-in-law Dale Brockman of Tomball, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two grandsons, James and Michael Owens; three brothers, Donald, Lester and Clifford Pasons and four sisters Ruby Rock, Evelyn Harmon, Ruth Harlan and Dixie Brockman.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Loudonville Lions Club, 643 Wooster Road Loudonville, Ohio 44842.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Macs Parsons, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.