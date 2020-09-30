1/1
Margaret Ellen "Peggy" Sentieri
1925 - 2020
Margaret Ellen "Peggy" Sentieri, 95, of Galion passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Avita Galion Hospital.

She was born February 22, 1925 in East Liverpool, Ohio and was the daughter of James and Bernadette (Holtzman) Henderson. Peggy married Reynold J. "Ren" Sentieri on November 24, 1948 and they enjoyed 48 years of marriage until his passing on May 9, 1997.

She was a graduate of Toronto High School, Toronto, Ohio and The Ohio State University where she was a member of the Kappa Delta Phi sorority. She was proud of her sorority membership and maintained lifelong friendships with many of her sorority sisters.

Peggy was an American Literature teacher at the Galion High School for 37 years.

She is survived by three sons, Gregg Sentieri of Leesburg, Florida, Mark Sentieri of Chillicothe, Ohio and Kim (Sally) Sentieri of Seneca, South Carolina; seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a brother, William Henderson, stepson, Richard Sentieri, and life-long friend, Morris "Smoky" Taylor.

The family will have a private service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Galion Public Library in care of the funeral home.

Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Margaret Sentieri, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Galion Inquirer from Sep. 30 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Richardson Davis Chapel
218 S. Market Street
Galion, OH 44833
419-468-1424
