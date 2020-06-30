Margaret Kathleen "“Katie”" Leapley
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Kathleen "Katie" Leapley, 86, of Crestline went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.

She was born on June 19, 1934 in Lawrence County, Kentucky and was the daughter of J. Crit and Lillian Belle (Roberts) See. In 1937 the family moved to the rural Galion area. Katie is survived by her husband of nearly 53 years, Londell Lash Leapley whom she married on July 1, 1967.

Katie was a 1952 graduate of Lexington High School. She worked as a secretary, working four years at the Shelby Air Force Depot, five years at Perfection Steel Body Company in Galion and 33 years in the Medical Records Department at the Galion Community Hospital, retiring in 1996. Katie loved traveling, by either car or motorcycle. She also enjoyed reading, gardening, photography, nature and animals, always having cats and dogs and she loved her Jesus.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughter Debra Schneider; two granddaughters Lindsay Schneider and Brandy (Roger II) Willis and three great-grandchildren Ashley, Roger III and Christian Willis.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers, Henry, George, John, Frank, Billy Joe and Don See and a son-in-law Dean Schneider.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St. Galion, Ohio 44833. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Grace Brethren Church, 1055 Winchester Road Galion, Ohio with Rev. Jeff Pennington officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Galion Grace Brethren Church or the Humane Society serving Crawford County in care of the funeral home.

Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Margaret Leapley, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galion Inquirer from Jun. 30 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
303 Portland Way North
Galion, OH 44833
419-468-4242
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved