Margaret Kathleen "Katie" Leapley, 86, of Crestline went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.
She was born on June 19, 1934 in Lawrence County, Kentucky and was the daughter of J. Crit and Lillian Belle (Roberts) See. In 1937 the family moved to the rural Galion area. Katie is survived by her husband of nearly 53 years, Londell Lash Leapley whom she married on July 1, 1967.
Katie was a 1952 graduate of Lexington High School. She worked as a secretary, working four years at the Shelby Air Force Depot, five years at Perfection Steel Body Company in Galion and 33 years in the Medical Records Department at the Galion Community Hospital, retiring in 1996. Katie loved traveling, by either car or motorcycle. She also enjoyed reading, gardening, photography, nature and animals, always having cats and dogs and she loved her Jesus.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughter Debra Schneider; two granddaughters Lindsay Schneider and Brandy (Roger II) Willis and three great-grandchildren Ashley, Roger III and Christian Willis.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers, Henry, George, John, Frank, Billy Joe and Don See and a son-in-law Dean Schneider.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St. Galion, Ohio 44833. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Grace Brethren Church, 1055 Winchester Road Galion, Ohio with Rev. Jeff Pennington officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Galion Grace Brethren Church or the Humane Society serving Crawford County in care of the funeral home.
condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Galion Inquirer from Jun. 30 to Jul. 29, 2020.