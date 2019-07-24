Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn F. Shoup. View Sign Service Information Barkdull Funeral Home 33 N Gamble St Shelby , OH 44875 (419)-342-6356 Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn F. Shoup, age 80, resident of Willard, died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Willows of Willard.



Born May 7, 1939 in Shiloh, Ohio to Herman Mendel and Mabel Lasilva (Dreier) Garrett, she had been a resident of Galion and Shiloh moving to Shelby in 2003. A 1957 graduate of Shiloh High School, she was a homemaker who enjoyed collecting glassware and antiques, going to garage sales and playing cards. Marilyn was a member of Grace Brethren Church in Galion.



She is survived by her son, Carl Mendel (Mary Ellen) Shoup, Sr. of Galion, two grandchildren, Brittney Nikole Shoup and Carl Mendel "C.J." Shoup, Jr. both of Galion; two great-grandsons, Ayden and Dakota Shoup; one great-granddaughter Charlotte Jo Shoup; her brother, Raymond Earl (Diana) Garrett of Shelby; sister, Delores Margaret (Roger) Estes of Lima; uncle Burton Garrett of Crestline, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" Carl Shoup on December 22, 1995; one sister, Janice Kay Brown and great nephew, Patrick Brown.



As per Marilyn's wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services.



Memorial contributions may be made in Marilyn's memory to the Crawford County Humane Society and Grace Brethren Church in Galion.



Online condolences may be made at Marilyn F. Shoup, age 80, resident of Willard, died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Willows of Willard.Born May 7, 1939 in Shiloh, Ohio to Herman Mendel and Mabel Lasilva (Dreier) Garrett, she had been a resident of Galion and Shiloh moving to Shelby in 2003. A 1957 graduate of Shiloh High School, she was a homemaker who enjoyed collecting glassware and antiques, going to garage sales and playing cards. Marilyn was a member of Grace Brethren Church in Galion.She is survived by her son, Carl Mendel (Mary Ellen) Shoup, Sr. of Galion, two grandchildren, Brittney Nikole Shoup and Carl Mendel "C.J." Shoup, Jr. both of Galion; two great-grandsons, Ayden and Dakota Shoup; one great-granddaughter Charlotte Jo Shoup; her brother, Raymond Earl (Diana) Garrett of Shelby; sister, Delores Margaret (Roger) Estes of Lima; uncle Burton Garrett of Crestline, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" Carl Shoup on December 22, 1995; one sister, Janice Kay Brown and great nephew, Patrick Brown.As per Marilyn's wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services.Memorial contributions may be made in Marilyn's memory to the Crawford County Humane Society and Grace Brethren Church in Galion.Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com. Published in The Galion Inquirer on July 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galion Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close