Marion L. Lace, 76, of Galion, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at Signature Healthcare of Galion.



Born June 14, 1943 in Niagara Falls, NY, she was the daughter of Norman P. Williams and Beverly A. (Milligan) Lumadue.



She was an active member of the First Baptist Church and loved her church family. In earlier years, Marion was a troop leader with the Girl Scouts. She still wrote hand letters to her family and friends. Marion loved her family and was especially close with her family in Pennsylvania.



She is survived by her daughter, Lesley (Landon White) Garee of Bucyrus; her granddaughter, Emily (Kyle) Rabung of Columbus; her mother, Beverly A. Lumadue of West Decatur, PA; and her sisters, Phyllis Capatch of Clearfield, PA and Sharon "Sis" (Art) Folmar of Drifting, PA.



Friends and family may call Friday, March 20, 2020 from 10 AM to 12 PM at Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, 312 East Locust St., Clearfield, PA where a funeral service will follow at noon conducted by Pastor Matt Mitchell. Burial will follow in Reidy Cemetery, West Decatur, PA.



Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church.



