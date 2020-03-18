Marjorie A. Swarer, 77, of Crestline passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Galion Pointe Nursing Home in Galion after a brief illness.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Crestline at a future date. This date will be announced on our website.
Those wishing to share a memory of Marge may do so by visiting www.masfh.com
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Marjorie A. Swarer.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Mar. 21, 2020