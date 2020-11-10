Marjorie C. Martin, age 86, of Galion passed away after a brief illness on Sunday Nov. 8, 2020 at Avita Bucyrus Community Hospital. She was born Sept. 3, 1934 in Ashley to the late Nelson R. and Lena I. (Hobson) Gardner.

Marjorie was a lifelong homemaker. Her whole world revolved around her family. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marjorie enjoyed reading, playing cards, and painting.

On April 12, 1952, Marjorie married James Martin and he preceded her in death on Sept. 25, 2004.

Marjorie is survived by her children and grandchildren; Vicki (Michael) Bash of Galion, Rachel (Leonard) Bechtler, Jaxon, Mady; Rocky (Mandy) Bash, Daxton; Michael (Kerry) Martin of Mansfield; Mike Martin, Matt Martin, Adam Martin; Jimmy Headley and Jason Headley; and brother, Phillip (Joan) Gardner of Iberia.

In addition to her husband and parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by her daughter Lisa Schiefer, grandson Justin Schiefer; sisters, Erma Jean Poast, Jane Vanderkooi, and Marilyn Zeger; brothers, Frank, Richard, Donald, Dallas Duane, Thomas, and Joe Gardner.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:00AM at the Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North in Galion with Father Paul A. Fahrbach officiating. Her burial will follow in the Fulton Cemetery.

Those wishing to share a memory of Marjorie or to the Martin family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

