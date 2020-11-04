Marjorie Jane Curran, 95, of Hickory, passed away peacefully in her home, Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

She was born July 21, 1925 in Avella, a daughter of John and Helen Stewart Caldwell.

Mrs. Curran was a 1943 graduate of Hickory High School and became a Registered Nurse after graduating from the Washington Hospital School of Nursing.

For 25 years, she lived with her husband in Galion, OH where she was a nurse for Dr. Switzer. She had also worked at the Washington Hospital.

Once she and her husband returned to Hickory, she operated Shady Elms Farm bed and breakfast in her home.

Marjorie was a member of the Hickory United Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Hickory where she sang in the choir.

On August 25, 1948, she married Cornelius Curran who passed away August 23, 2008.

Surviving are a son, David Curran and his wife Gayle of Bainbridge Island, WA; two daughters, Cynthia Nusairat of Canonsburg and Jane Cowden and her husband Gary of Hickory; ten grandchildren, Joseph Nusairat (Heba), Sarah Nusairat (Matt McClelland), Adam Nusairat (Sally O'Brien), Ashley Zech (Ryan), Laurel Curran (fiancé Trevor Hennings), Katy Curran, Alex Cowden (Joelle), Hannah Lenz (Jordan), Samuel Cowden (Breanne Gibson) and Scott Cowden; nine great grandchildren, Layla, Leo and Olivia Zech, Maren McClelland, Owen and Ben Nusairat, Evelyn, Jeremiah and Brynn Cowden and Violet Lenz; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two sisters, Barbara Fasnacht and Shirley Fryer; and three brothers, John "Jack", Donald and Gerald Caldwell.

Services were held Friday, November 6, 2020 in Hickory, PA.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or act.alz.org.

Arrangements entrusted to the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, Owner/Supervisor, 27 Cherry Ave., Houston, PA 15342. Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.