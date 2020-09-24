Marjorie Watson, 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020.
She was born February 10, 1937 in Wilkinsburg Borough, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Alfred Werner and Edna Schmidt Werner and grew up on the north side of Youngstown, Ohio. In her youth, Marjorie, known as "Margie" to her family, studied opera and loved to participate in community theater, starring in a production of Kiss Me Kate. A talented vocalist, she also performed in local cocktail lounges. Margie always had a flair for style, and is remembered for her stylish outfits and hair styles, and her ability to light up a room. She will also be remembered for her mischievous nature, and her trademark giggle that meant she was probably up to no good. On April 18, 1970, Margie married Terry Watson who passed away December 18, 2003. Margie and Terry made their home in Mansfield.
She is survived by her sisters, Alice O'Brien and Dorothy Meyers; brother, James Werner; and many nieces and nephews, some who considered her their favorite aunt.
In addition to her husband and parents, Margie was predeceased by her brother, Carl Werner; and sisters, Ida Kadleck and Mary Werner Bentley.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Catholic Charities and the staff at Winchester Terrace Nursing Center for their care for Margie over the years. Due to the current health crisis, the family will gather to celebrate Margie's life at a later date. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com.