Marjory A. Gibson

Service Information
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
223 W. Main Street
Crestline, OH
44827
(419)-683-2020
Obituary
Send Flowers

Marjory A. Gibson, 86, of Crestline, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, in the Crestline Nursing Home, Crestline.

Friends may call on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St., Crestline. Funeral services will be held at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home at 10:30 AM on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Burial will follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to HomeCare Matters Home Health & Hospice or Crestline Nursing Home-Activity Fund.

Those wishing to share a memory of Marjory or to the Gibson family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Marjory Ann Gibson.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Nov. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.