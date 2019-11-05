Marjory A. Gibson, 86, of Crestline, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, in the Crestline Nursing Home, Crestline.
Friends may call on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St., Crestline. Funeral services will be held at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home at 10:30 AM on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Burial will follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to HomeCare Matters Home Health & Hospice or Crestline Nursing Home-Activity Fund.
Those wishing to share a memory of Marjory or to the Gibson family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Marjory Ann Gibson.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Nov. 9, 2019