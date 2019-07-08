Martha Stover, 90, of Shelby, formerly of Crestline, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Crestwood Care Center in Shelby, OH.
Friends may call on Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 North Thoman St., Crestline. Funeral services will follow at Trinity Lutheran Church at 2:00 PM Thursday with Pastor Diana Seaman officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in care of the funeral home.
