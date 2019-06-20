Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin Kenneth Fisher. View Sign Service Information Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-1424 Send Flowers Obituary

Marvin Kenneth Fisher, 90, of Galion, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Signature Health Care in Galion where he has resided the last four years. While there, he thoroughly enjoyed entertaining other residents and staff with his colorful stories and card tricks, and also took pride in helping to create weekly menus and managing the snack station.



Born July 2, 1928 in Toledo to the late Harry and Josephine (Molinski) Fisher. His wife Shirley L. Guzman preceded him in death.



Marvin was a graduate of Scott High School in Toledo and served in the United States Navy during World War II. He worked as a Maître d' in New Orleans for most of his career and enjoyed the privilege of serving many celebrities including, Frank Sinatra and Judy Garland.



He made Galion his permanent home after losing nearly everything to Hurricane Katrina in 2005, but always had a special place in his heart for New Orleans.



He is survived by his brother, Robert (Janet) Fisher of Huntersville, North Carolina and three nieces and nephews. Mary Lou (Dennis) Junker and Marty (Lisa Zeisler) Kohls of Galion and Lisa (Mike) Orr of Powell and many great nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by brother, Harvey Fisher and sister, Vivian Kohls.



Private services for his family will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Galion



Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice in care of the funeral home.



