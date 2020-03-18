Mary C. VanAsdale, 94, of Dunedin, Florida, died Thursday, March 12, 2020 with family by her side.



Born March 5, 1926 in Crestline, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Ruby (Kay) Ashcroft. She was preceded in death on Feb. 3, 2014 by her husband, Samuel VanAsdale, whom she married March 19, 1948.



She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Sarah (Michael) Neumann of Dunedin, Florida; six grandchildren: Christopher (Katherine) Neumann, David Neumann, Lisa (Michael) Chapman, Dean (Wendy) Rothman, Bryan Rothman, Farrah (Michael) Ausich; six great-grandchildren: Chance, Mia and Emma Neumann, Crystal (Christopher) Staggs, Lindsey Chapman, Elina Ausich; and a great-great-grandson, Adrian Staggs.



In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by a daughter, Melodie VanAsdale; step-daughter and son-in-law, Sami and Jerry Rothman; three brothers: Elwin Ashcroft, Halden Ashcroft, and Robert Ashcroft; and two sisters: DeEtta Ashcroft and Juadine Oakes. A memorial service will be held in Ohio at a later date.