Mary Ellen Heacock, 79, of Galion passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Signature Healthcare of Galion after a courageous battle with liver cancer.



Mary Ellen was born in Crestline, Ohio on April 14, 1940 to the late Peter J. and Fern M. (Miller) Bopp. She married William "Bill" R. Heacock on July 24, 1965 and he survives her.



Mary Ellen worked at the Galion Iron Works as a secretary, then turned her attention to raising her children. After that, she was a Paraprofessional tutor at Wilma Crall Elementary School where she continued to touch the lives of other children. She was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Galion where she was very involved in the church with many duties including Eucharistic Minister, lector, home distributor, R.C.I.A. and the youth ministry. She loved her visit to Denver to see Pope John Paul II. She was always busy and involved in many groups such as the North End Garden Club, Member of the Friends of the Library, Galion Historical Society, Crawford County Right to Life, Galion Community Center, and was always willing to help wherever she was needed. Mary Ellen was a graduate of Crestline High School, Class of 1958. She has continued to stay involved with her class, which is known as Club 58. She was a den mother to many of her sons' friends in Cub Scouts over the years. Mary Ellen loved to be in the outdoors staying busy with her gardening and loved to travel. Some of her favorite places that she visited is Hawaii, Alaska, and Yellowstone Park. She also enjoyed the many cruises and bus trips she took. In Mary Ellen's quiet time, she loved reading the Bible and looking up genealogy for the family. When baseball is in season, you were sure to find her watching or attending the Cleveland Indians games. Mary Ellen had many interests and loves in her life, but the most important things to her were her family and dogs. Her pride and joys were her sons, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.



In addition to the love of her life Bill, Mary Ellen is survived by her sons, Mark (Carolyn) Heacock of Crestline and Mike (Angie) Heacock of Willard; her grandchildren, Maureen (Larry Hawkins) Heacock, Allison Heacock, Alex (Sara) Renwand, Phillip Smith, Veronica Heacock, Kevin (Taylor Krupp) Heacock; her great-grandchildren, Amanda, Grace, and Daniel Renwand; numerous nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Carol Ann French; her recent friend and roommate at Signature, Deb Frank; many wonderful neighbors, Bob Arthur, Doris Bell, Len (Linda) Holub, and Leonard Pollock; and her dachshund dogs, Osker and Ziva.



Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her brothers, Richard Bopp and Ernie Bopp, and her sister, Norma Heacock.



A celebration of Mary Ellen's life, where friends and family may visit will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way N. Galion. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 11:00 am on Friday, August 30, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Galion with Fr. Paul A. Fahrbach, Celebrant. Burial will be at a later date in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Galion.



Memorial contributions may be made to or Signature Healthcare Activity Department.



The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice and Signature Healthcare for all their loving care and support through Mary Ellen's illness.



Those wishing to share a memory of Mary Ellen or to the Heacock family may do so by visiting



