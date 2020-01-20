Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Marie ((Eichhorn)) Conklin,. View Sign Service Information Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 303 Portland Way North Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-4242 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Marie (Eichhorn) Conklin, 93, of Galion, passed away on January 18, 2020 at Galion Pointe after a short illness.



Mary was born in Galion on August 31, 1926 to Roy O. and Inez E. Eichhorn. She married Allen E. Conklin on October 31, 1946 and he preceded her in death on April 24, 2013.



Mary was a lifelong member of the First United Church of Christ in Galion, where she was baptized. A faithful Christian, she taught Sunday School for over 50 years. A wonderful homemaker, Mary was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. There was always a house full of children. She babysat for many children and Mary and Allen were also proud foster parents. A home filled with love, Mary said there was always room at the table for one more and the door was always open for all. Mary also had a love for animals, especially her cats.



She is survived by her children, Brian (Katie) Conklin of Westerville, Twila (Dan) Hiatt, Galion, Teresa (Jim) Perkey, Allen, TX, Trudy (Rich) DeWitt, Lexington, TN, and Doug (Cathy) Conklin, Galion; eight grandchildren, Brendan (Jessica) Conklin, Don (Julie) Hiatt, Jon (Liz) Hiatt, Jason (Ellen) Perkey, Chris (Rachel) Perkey, Krystal (Matt) Grossi, Glenn (Kim) DeWitt, and Brian (Rebecca) Conklin; nine great-grandchildren and one on-the-way; and four great-great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her three sisters, whom all died at birth, and her brothers, Lester, Lowell, and LaVern Eichhorn.



Friends may call on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way N., Galion. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at First United Church of Christ, 248 Harding Way W., Galion with Rev. Darrin Harvey officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to First United Church of Christ



Those wishing to share a memory of Mary or to the Conklin family may do so by visiting



