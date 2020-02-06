Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Noel Huston. View Sign Service Information Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 303 Portland Way North Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-4242 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Noel Huston, 79, of Galion, went to be with her Lord and loved ones peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at her home.



Mary Noel was born in Galion on December 19, 1940 to Rexford S. and Germaine R. (Flynn) Kelly. She married the love of her life, James E. "Jim" Huston on February 6, 1965 and he preceded her in death on March 27, 1997.



Mary Noel was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galion. She was strong in her faith. She was a 1958 graduate of Galion High School. Always having a flair for style, Mary Noel was a decorator at the former Prints and Paints, now My Floors by Prints in Paints, in Galion. She was an original Diva, helping to add her sparkle to the Diva and Darlings events with Galion Avita Hospital. Kind, compassionate, and thoughtful, Mary Noel had a love of all animals. She was a creative soul. Whether it was decorating or fashion, Mary Noel had a creative soul. Having a strong presence and personality, when you walked into a room you knew if she had already arrived. Mary Noel was blessed with a close-knit neighborhood. She enjoyed throwing dinner parties. Cooking a home cooked meal for the nuns at the church gave her great pleasure. Having few relatives of her own, Mary Noel enjoyed entertaining others in similar situations around the holidays.



Mary Noel was preceded in death by her parents, Rexford and Germaine Kelly, and her husband, Jim Huston; and her fuzzy, fur babies, Maxi, Frankie, Stella and numerous others.



Friends may call from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion, where a Vigil Service will be held at 3 p.m. conducted by Deacon Greg Kirk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Galion. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Crawford County Humane Society or St. Joseph Catholic Church.







