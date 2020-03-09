Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maxine Hawkins Weber. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GALION - Maxine Weber (nee Hawkins) died March 1st at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital after an accidental fall. She was 87, married to Allan (Doug) Weber for 67 years and one week. She was the mother of Michael and Mitchell Weber and the devoted aunt of Marjorie Tanhoff (nee Peters), and well-loved grandmother to six grandchildren. She was totally devoted to her family and friends. Maxine lived her whole life within 25 miles of Mansfield, where she was born. She graduated from Lexington High School in 1951; she married and raised a family in Lexington, Mansfield, Butler, and Galion.



She was well-known for her cooking and baking skills, even giving talks late in her life as "The Kitchen Gadget Lady." Her creations are preserved in over 5 photo albums with pictures of cakes she had made. She was equally adept at sewing, crocheting, and knitting. She loved to travel and was a meticulous recorder of her journeys in many volumes of travel journals.



Maxine was always an active member of the United Methodist Church in Galion, Blooming Grove, and Crestline. She will be remembered for her tireless service to others, both those she knew and others she had never met.



For her friends and family a private gathering commemorating her life will be held where we can celebrate her memory at a later date. In memory of her, contributions can be made to the First United Methodist Church of Crestline, Ohio.

