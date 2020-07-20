1/
Mr. Merlyn Junior Sharrock
Mr. Merlyn Junior Sharrock, age 85, Jonesborough, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his residence.

Mr. Sharrock was born in Galion, Ohio and the son of the late Merl Webster & Betty Valeta Wilcox Sharrock. He was preceded in death by his wife, Geneva Sue Cook Sharrock, sister, Vaunda Lee Sharrock, and a grandson, Jonathan Wesley Clark.

He was a long-term member and deacon of Midway Presbyterian Church of Jonesborough.

Mr. Sharrock retired after a lengthy career as a manager and telecom engineer with ITT and was later an executive with GTI. He was Scoutmaster for Troop 253 in Kingsport and was also an avid dancer, hunter and fisherman.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Annette & Dr. James Clark; son, Michael Sharrock; grandchildren, Joshua W. Clark, J. William Clark (Eeva) and Jacqueline Sharrock; sister, Colleen Shade; and several nephews and nieces.

Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 pm Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Springs Chapel Cemetery, Banner Springs, TN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Midway Presbyterian Church 4011 Old Jonesboro Rd. Jonesborough, TN 37659 or Bible Study Fellowship @ www.bsfinternational.org. Condolences may be sent to the Sharrock family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 423-753-3821

Published in Galion Inquirer from Jul. 20 to Aug. 19, 2020.
