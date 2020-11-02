Michael "Buckster" James Tesso, Sr., 66, of Crestline passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at his home in Crestline.

Friends may call on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 311 North Thoman St., Crestline, Ohio with Father Jeff Smith, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Crestline.

Memorial contributions may be made to Avita Home Health and Hospice, care of the funeral home.

