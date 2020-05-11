Michael L. Simpson, 77, of Crestline, passed away at Signature Healthcare of Galion on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Michael was born on April 10, 1943 in Fremont, Ohio. He was the son of Donald and Beatrice Onalee (Henry) Simpson.
Michael was very personable people person who never met a stranger. He had a great love for the outdoors and spent time enjoying nature while camping, gardening, fishing, spending time with his animals, and mushroom hunting. A talented man, Michael was skilled in wood working and enjoyed sharing many delicious dishes he cooked as well.
He leaves behind his wife, Rose Simpson; his children, Eric (Annette) Simpson, Angela (Christopher) Martinez, David (Angie Amburgey) Simpson, Matthew (Cothany) Simpson, and Tracey Cinder; his grandchildren, Roman, Nico, Amber, Jiraiya, Shannelley, Chelsea, Christopher and Xavier; his dog, Jake; his cat, Cowboy; his brother, Gary Simpson; and his niece and nephews, Jason, Josh and Emily. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will observe private services. Memorial contributions may be made to Signature Healthcare of Galion Activity Center or Kindred Nursing Home. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in Galion Inquirer from May 11 to Jun. 10, 2020.