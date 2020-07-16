1/
Michele D. Schutte
Michele D. Schutte, 66, of Crestline, passed away after a long illness, on July 15, 2020, in Kingston of Ashland Nursing Home.

Friends may call on Monday, July 20, 2020, from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline, OH 44827.

Those wishing to share a memory of Michele or send condolences to the Schutte family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Michele D Schutte.

Published in Galion Inquirer from Jul. 16 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
223 W. Main Street
Crestline, OH 44827
419-683-2020
