Michele D. Schutte, 66, of Crestline, passed away after a long illness, on July 15, 2020, in Kingston of Ashland Nursing Home.
Friends may call on Monday, July 20, 2020, from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline, OH 44827.
