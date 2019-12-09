Mildred Marie (Lawson) Corbin, 100, of Galion, went to eternal, loving peace surrounded by loving and dedicated family at her home in Collins, Ohio on Saturday, December 7, 2019.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 1 PM at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way N., Galion, with Revs. Loyd and Dreama Caudill officiating. Friends may call from 11 AM to 1 PM Wednesday at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Dec. 11, 2019