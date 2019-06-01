Miriam E. Anderson, 72, of Louisville, KY passed away at Norton Brownsboro Hospital, Louisville, KY on Monday, May 27, 2019.
Friends may call on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Tuesday June 4, 2019 at the funeral home with Deacon William Horning officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline.
Those wishing to share a memory of Miriam or to the Anderson family may do so by visiting masfh.com
