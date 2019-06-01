Miriam E. Anderson

Miriam E. Anderson, 72, of Louisville, KY passed away at Norton Brownsboro Hospital, Louisville, KY on Monday, May 27, 2019.

Friends may call on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Tuesday June 4, 2019 at the funeral home with Deacon William Horning officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline.

Published in The Galion Inquirer on June 5, 2019
