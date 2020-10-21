1/1
Miriam J. Corwin
1934 - 2020
Miriam J. Corwin, 85, of Galion passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Avita Galion Hospital.

She was born December 17, 1934 in Sycamore, Ohio and was the daughter of the late Russell and Kezia (Sulser) Quaintance.

Miriam graduated from Iberia High School in 1952 and had worked 18 years as a cook at Sara Beegle Day Care Center in Galion. Miriam previously attended Grace Brethren Church in Galion and enjoyed word search puzzles, adult coloring and especially her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by sons Richard Corwin of Galion, Russell (Debbie) Corwin of Tuscan, Arizona and Randall (Melissa) Corwin of Kenton, Ohio; daughter Ronda (Bruce) Maynor of Galion; seven grandchildren Gretchen (Alex), Jacob (Samantha), Hannah and Bailey Ruhe, Joey, Nick Brandon (Jennifer) Corwin and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by a brother Merlin Quaintance.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held Friday, at 12:00 noon with Deacon Charles Taylor officiating. Burial will be in Iberia Cemetery.

Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Miriam Corwin, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galion Inquirer from Oct. 21 to Nov. 20, 2020.
