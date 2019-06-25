Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Montford R. "Bud" Fischer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Montford R. "Bud" Fischer, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on June 21, 2019, in Scottsdale following a brief illness.



He was born to Montford and Susan Fischer in Columbus, Ohio, on November 4, 1923. His childhood included growing up on a farm in Reynoldsburg, Ohio, during the Great Depression. He would ride his bicycle to the Columbus Airport to watch pilots and their airplanes come and go, dreaming at an early age, "That's what I want to do when I grow up." And so it was.



God blessed Bud with a joyful spirit and positive outlook on life that led him through a wide spectrum of personal and professional adventures. World War II intervened upon his college days at Bowling Green State University (Ohio) and the University of Michigan but not before he met the love of his life, Bonnie, through a campus devotional group at Bowling Green. By early 1943, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps and was pilot-in-charge of his B-24 bomber, flying 35 missions in the cause of freedom over Normandy, Germany, and other strategic bombing sites in Europe. Bud always remembered his good fortune of never losing a crew member in any of those many missions.



Upon military discharge, Bud returned home to the Midwest and married Bonnie, a devoted love story lasting over 72 years and ending only with Bud's recent passing. Along with his brother, he was co-founder of Fischer Brothers Aviation based in Galion, Ohio, an air passenger commuter service that is recognized in the Smithsonian Museum as a first-of-its-kind in the nation.



His professional life was blended with an array of interests and skills including travel, skiing, sailing, golf, RV-ing, wood-working, and metal-working. Active retirement in Fountain Hills since the 1990s was combined with deep and loving relationships throughout the community. Bud and Bonnie were regulars at local high school sporting events. They were charter founding members of The Fountains United Methodist Church.



In addition to Bonnie, Bud is survived by his three daughters, Nancy Anderson of Aurora, Colorado, Cherie Stickrath (Bob) of Evergreen, Colorado, and Sandy Ricker (Bill) of Tucson, plus eleven grandchildren including spouses and six great-grandchildren.



In all of life, nothing detracted Bud from being a modern-day disciple of Jesus Christ. In death, Bud would be honored by your memorial gift to the , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, Florida 32256 ( Montford R. "Bud" Fischer, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on June 21, 2019, in Scottsdale following a brief illness.He was born to Montford and Susan Fischer in Columbus, Ohio, on November 4, 1923. His childhood included growing up on a farm in Reynoldsburg, Ohio, during the Great Depression. He would ride his bicycle to the Columbus Airport to watch pilots and their airplanes come and go, dreaming at an early age, "That's what I want to do when I grow up." And so it was.God blessed Bud with a joyful spirit and positive outlook on life that led him through a wide spectrum of personal and professional adventures. World War II intervened upon his college days at Bowling Green State University (Ohio) and the University of Michigan but not before he met the love of his life, Bonnie, through a campus devotional group at Bowling Green. By early 1943, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps and was pilot-in-charge of his B-24 bomber, flying 35 missions in the cause of freedom over Normandy, Germany, and other strategic bombing sites in Europe. Bud always remembered his good fortune of never losing a crew member in any of those many missions.Upon military discharge, Bud returned home to the Midwest and married Bonnie, a devoted love story lasting over 72 years and ending only with Bud's recent passing. Along with his brother, he was co-founder of Fischer Brothers Aviation based in Galion, Ohio, an air passenger commuter service that is recognized in the Smithsonian Museum as a first-of-its-kind in the nation.His professional life was blended with an array of interests and skills including travel, skiing, sailing, golf, RV-ing, wood-working, and metal-working. Active retirement in Fountain Hills since the 1990s was combined with deep and loving relationships throughout the community. Bud and Bonnie were regulars at local high school sporting events. They were charter founding members of The Fountains United Methodist Church.In addition to Bonnie, Bud is survived by his three daughters, Nancy Anderson of Aurora, Colorado, Cherie Stickrath (Bob) of Evergreen, Colorado, and Sandy Ricker (Bill) of Tucson, plus eleven grandchildren including spouses and six great-grandchildren.In all of life, nothing detracted Bud from being a modern-day disciple of Jesus Christ. In death, Bud would be honored by your memorial gift to the , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, Florida 32256 ( woundedwarriorproject.org ), or "SAWS" in care of The Fountains United Methodist Church, or the . Published in The Galion Inquirer on June 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galion Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.