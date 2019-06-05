Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Johnson. View Sign Service Information Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-1424 Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Johnson, 69, of Galion passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Avita Galion Hospital after an extended illness.



She was born July 14, 1949 in Marion, and was the daughter of the late Walter and Kathryn (Neumann) Corney.



Nancy was a graduate of Colonel Crawford High School in 1967 and had attended Peace Lutheran Church in Galion. Nancy worked as a secretary for Shilling Graphics and attorney Kirby Roberts in Galion. She also worked for United McGill in Columbus and retired from the Ohio Nurses Association. Nancy was a talented artist who loved to paint as well as collecting antiques.



She is survived by siblings Cindy Warren of Galion, Terry (Cheryl) Corney of Galion, Denise Corney of Galion, Kevin (Pam) Corney of Bucyrus and Tanya Corney of Centerburg; nieces Ashley (Kyle) Spence of Bellefontaine and Kristen (Jacob) Alexander of Hillsboro; nephews Christopher (Sarah) Corney of Bowling Green and Michael Corney of Marion and several great nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 8 with Pastor Mike Corwin officiating. Burial will follow in Iberia Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge House in Centerburg in care of the funeral home.



