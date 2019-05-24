Nikkita Lynn Thoroughman

Service Information
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
303 Portland Way North
Galion, OH
44833
(419)-468-4242
Obituary
Send Flowers

Nikkita Lynn Thoroughman, 1, passed away on May 23, 2019, at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

Friends may call on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way South, Galion. Funeral services follow at 2:00 PM on Thursday at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home with Lay Pastor Katy Blum officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline.

Those wishing to share a memory of Nikkita or to the Thoroughman family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com
Published in The Galion Inquirer on May 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.