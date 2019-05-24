Nikkita Lynn Thoroughman, 1, passed away on May 23, 2019, at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
Friends may call on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way South, Galion. Funeral services follow at 2:00 PM on Thursday at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home with Lay Pastor Katy Blum officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline.
Those wishing to share a memory of Nikkita or to the Thoroughman family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com
Published in The Galion Inquirer on May 29, 2019