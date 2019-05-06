Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory 100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd Ontario , OH 44906 (419)-529-2323 Send Flowers Obituary

Norma Jean (Spayde) Wagner, passed away on April 27, 2019, at the age of 95 at Winchester Terrace Nursing Home. She was born January 26, 1924, to Fred and Elizabeth (Weaver) Spayde.



Norma worked at Westinghouse Electric for 40 years. She enjoyed traveling, visiting local sights and going out to eat. She was married to Homer Wagner for 50 years before his passing in 2009. Norma was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.



She was the last survivor of her siblings and was preceded by brothers, Bill, Kenneth, John, and Carland; and sisters, Evelyn and Alberta (Spayde) Swank-Webb.



She is survived by a step daughter, Ruth Houdersheldt of FL; sister-in-law, Hyzella Wagner Halka of IN; a special friend of over 45 years, Mary Krisan of Mansfield; a niece, Dianne (Jack) Spayde who helped and tried her best to care for Norma. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.



There will be no visitation or service. Norma will be laid to rest in Bellville Cemetery beside the love of her life, Homer. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family.



