Norman "Norm" Davis, 76, of Willard, Ohio passed away suddenly on March 8, 2020 at Toledo St. Vincent Hospital.



Norm was born in Salyersville, Kentucky on April 30, 1943 and grew up in Willard, Ohio. He currently resided in Willard, previously in Apopka, Florida & Galion, Ohio. Norm had an abundant life and lived it to the fullest.



He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. Norm is survived by his three children: Danelle (Tim) Barney, Amy (Joe) Baldy, and Todd (Teresa) Davis. He was "Poppy" to his grandchildren: Tiffany Baldy, Tristan Baldy, Taryn Baldy, Tanner Baldy & Dee Ann Barney. Three Great-Grandchildren: Blake & Owen Coleman & Miss Olive Elaine Nutter- the love of his life.



He is also survived by a sister Barbara Lewis, numerous nieces & nephews, especially Joey Garcia and Jake Garcia. Normie is proceeded in death by his parents; Ordna & Flora(Sizemore) Davis, six siblings; Ollie Davis, Raleigh Davis, Harley Davis, Ruby Garcia, Grethel Green & Thelma McBee.



At Norm's request, he wanted to be cremated. Family & friends are encouraged to attend Norm's Celebration of Life on Thursday March 12 @ 4:00 pm. at The Willard Moose Lodge. His family also requested for attendees to wear University of Kentucky items.

