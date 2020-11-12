Pamela E. (Horning) Loy, born August 21, 1958 to Virginia (Horning) Wiltrout, died November 10, 2020 at Galion Hospital. Pam attended St. Bernard's Elementary School and Graduated from Buckeye Central High School and Pioneer Technical School with a certificate as a Medical and Dental Assistant. After graduation Pam attended North Central Technical College and completed the program to become an LPN. She graciously served in the health care field for 41 years. Pam was very active in the community where she enjoyed volunteering for Reach for Recovery, making fleece tie blankets for those in need, among other charities she volunteered for. Pam was also an active committee member at St. John's Lutheran Church of New Washington.

Pam was proceeded in death by her mother Virginia (Horning) Wiltrout, stepfather Robert Wiltrout, and brother-in-law Bill Gates. She is survived by her husband Keith Loy of New Washington, OH, Her sons, Ryan (Michelle) Loy of Merced, CA, and Kyle Loy of New Washington, OH, her brother Mike Horning, Bradenton, FL, sisters Donna Jean (Frank) Millenbaugh, New Washington, OH, Pat (John) Bellono, Sue (Bill) Herschler. Her four grandsons, Ryan Loy II, Jadin Loy, Ashton Loy, and Braylon Loy, all of Merced, CA. Pam is also survived by her beloved dog Manny.

Pam was a lover of many things throughout her life and loved life itself. She truly was the glue that continually bonded her family together year after year. Holding get togethers for the family and her vast amounts of friends were a highlight in her life. You could find her tearing up the dance floor or sporting a new costume at many of the events. She also loved doing anything involving the outdoors. She enjoyed numerous trips to Lake Erie and Amish Country every year. Gardening in her abundant flower beds also brought her great joy. Her greatest joy and always her favorite topic to brag about was her four grandsons. She made sure to take frequent trips out west to spoil them. Pam looked forward to attending their various sporting events, taking them bowling, to the movies, to amusement parks, and to restaurants. She also loved to travel with her family. Pam got to see and witness a lot of beautiful things during her way to short life. She will be greatly missed by her many friends and family members.

At Pam's request no funeral services will be held. Any donations can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church of New Washington, OH or Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Moments of remembrance may be left online at www.munzpirnstill.com.