Obituary Print Pamela K. Fraizer (1954 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

MANSFIELD: An amazing cook and baker, Pam Fraizer often looked for a reason to plan a family get-together. She surrounded herself with good food and great people…and that's all she really needed.



Pamela K. Fraizer, 64, of Mansfield, passed away, Saturday afternoon April 6, 2019 in Bennington Glen Nursing Center following an extended illness.



The daughter of Charles and JoAnn (McCall) Fortney, Pam was born June 8, 1954 in Bucyrus. No stranger to hard work, throughout her life, Pam worked on her family's farm. She graduated from Galion High School in 1972. Pam first met Paul Fraizer at the bowling alley in Galion. The two were married on June 15, 1974.



For approximately 30 years Pam worked for Galion Hospital, initially as a nurse's aide and later in the food service department. She also was a home health aide. Pam later worked in the deli at Geyer's grocery store where she assisted in catering as well.



Pam enjoyed gardening and entered her vegetables and baked goods in the Morrow County Fair. She also participated in the fair's Fun Food Day. Thoughtful and caring, she was the type of person that would Christmas shop all year long just to ensure everyone received a present. She shared a special friendship with Sharon Forshaw, who together, would spend most days shopping and running errands.



Pam had a passion for cooking and baking. She especially enjoyed serving her dishes to family and friends. Pam baked wedding cakes and prepared the best meals. Family favorites include homemade beef and noodles and lemon meringue pie. A perfect evening for Pam would be playing cards or corn hole, a bon fire stoked in the background, surrounded by family and friends. She was all about family and all about entertaining.



Pam will be remembered for her giving nature, caring heart and amazing food.



She is survived by her children Melissa (Max) Ferraraccio of Marengo, Matt Fraizer of Mansfield, and Mark (Valerie) Fraizer of Mansfield; grandsons Oliver and Wyatt; step-son Tim Hatton of North Carolina; sisters Tammy (Bill) Hanson, Debbie Goodson, and Michelle Martin all of Galion; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, extended family and friends.



Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Paul Fraizer in 2011.



Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Fraizer family.



Memorial contributions may be mailed to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive #170, Columbus, Ohio 43231.



Online condolences to the family may be made by MANSFIELD: An amazing cook and baker, Pam Fraizer often looked for a reason to plan a family get-together. She surrounded herself with good food and great people…and that's all she really needed.Pamela K. Fraizer, 64, of Mansfield, passed away, Saturday afternoon April 6, 2019 in Bennington Glen Nursing Center following an extended illness.The daughter of Charles and JoAnn (McCall) Fortney, Pam was born June 8, 1954 in Bucyrus. No stranger to hard work, throughout her life, Pam worked on her family's farm. She graduated from Galion High School in 1972. Pam first met Paul Fraizer at the bowling alley in Galion. The two were married on June 15, 1974.For approximately 30 years Pam worked for Galion Hospital, initially as a nurse's aide and later in the food service department. She also was a home health aide. Pam later worked in the deli at Geyer's grocery store where she assisted in catering as well.Pam enjoyed gardening and entered her vegetables and baked goods in the Morrow County Fair. She also participated in the fair's Fun Food Day. Thoughtful and caring, she was the type of person that would Christmas shop all year long just to ensure everyone received a present. She shared a special friendship with Sharon Forshaw, who together, would spend most days shopping and running errands.Pam had a passion for cooking and baking. She especially enjoyed serving her dishes to family and friends. Pam baked wedding cakes and prepared the best meals. Family favorites include homemade beef and noodles and lemon meringue pie. A perfect evening for Pam would be playing cards or corn hole, a bon fire stoked in the background, surrounded by family and friends. She was all about family and all about entertaining.Pam will be remembered for her giving nature, caring heart and amazing food.She is survived by her children Melissa (Max) Ferraraccio of Marengo, Matt Fraizer of Mansfield, and Mark (Valerie) Fraizer of Mansfield; grandsons Oliver and Wyatt; step-son Tim Hatton of North Carolina; sisters Tammy (Bill) Hanson, Debbie Goodson, and Michelle Martin all of Galion; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, extended family and friends.Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Paul Fraizer in 2011.Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Fraizer family.Memorial contributions may be mailed to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive #170, Columbus, Ohio 43231.Online condolences to the family may be made by visiting:SnyderFuneralHomes.com Funeral Home Snyder Funeral Home, Lexington Avenue Chapel

2553 Lexington Avenue

Mansfield , OH 44904-1423

(419) 884-1711 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Galion Inquirer on Apr. 10, 2019

Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for Galion Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close