Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia A. "Pat" Gehrisch. View Sign Service Information Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-1424 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Joseph Catholic Church 135 North Liberty St. Galion , OH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia A. "Pat" Gehrisch, 90, of Galion passed away Friday evening, February 7, 2020 at Magnolia Terrace where she had resided for the past year and a half.



She was born March 17, 1929 in Findlay, Ohio and was the daughter of Herbert Frank and Myrtle Clare (Spiedell) Schmitt. Pat married John W. Gehrisch on June 17, 1947 and they enjoyed nearly 42 years of marriage until his passing on April 27, 1989.



Pat graduated from Galion High School in 1947 attended The Ohio State University and received her Associate's Degree. She opened Gehrisch Realty in 1964 and operated it until 1989. Pat continued in real estate with Sluss Realty for a number of years. During her career, she was active with the Galion Chamber of Commerce and the City of Galion Zoning and Betterment Commission.



Pat was a former member of the First United Church of Christ in Galion and was currently a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galion. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, baking, reading and antiques. Above all else, she was devoted to her family and was a proud wife, mother and grandmother.



She is survived by daughter Heather (Karl Kozik) Gehrisch of Galion; daughter-in-law Rebecca Gehrisch of Galion; grandson John Kristian "Kris" (Elizabeth) Gehrisch of Ashland and two great-grandsons Kristian William and Xavier Jay Gehrisch.



In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son John R. Gehrisch; four sisters and a brother.



The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 13, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 135 North Liberty St. Galion, Ohio with Father Paul Fahrbach as celebrant. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Galion.



Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Church or St. Edward Catholic Church in Ashland in care of the funeral home.



Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Pat Gehrisch, and condolences may be made to them at Patricia A. "Pat" Gehrisch, 90, of Galion passed away Friday evening, February 7, 2020 at Magnolia Terrace where she had resided for the past year and a half.She was born March 17, 1929 in Findlay, Ohio and was the daughter of Herbert Frank and Myrtle Clare (Spiedell) Schmitt. Pat married John W. Gehrisch on June 17, 1947 and they enjoyed nearly 42 years of marriage until his passing on April 27, 1989.Pat graduated from Galion High School in 1947 attended The Ohio State University and received her Associate's Degree. She opened Gehrisch Realty in 1964 and operated it until 1989. Pat continued in real estate with Sluss Realty for a number of years. During her career, she was active with the Galion Chamber of Commerce and the City of Galion Zoning and Betterment Commission.Pat was a former member of the First United Church of Christ in Galion and was currently a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galion. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, baking, reading and antiques. Above all else, she was devoted to her family and was a proud wife, mother and grandmother.She is survived by daughter Heather (Karl Kozik) Gehrisch of Galion; daughter-in-law Rebecca Gehrisch of Galion; grandson John Kristian "Kris" (Elizabeth) Gehrisch of Ashland and two great-grandsons Kristian William and Xavier Jay Gehrisch.In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son John R. Gehrisch; four sisters and a brother.The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 13, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 135 North Liberty St. Galion, Ohio with Father Paul Fahrbach as celebrant. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Galion.Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Church or St. Edward Catholic Church in Ashland in care of the funeral home.Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Pat Gehrisch, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Published in The Galion Inquirer on Feb. 12, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galion Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close