Patricia (Pat) L. Pessefall Heist Stoner of Galion, went to meet her Lord and Savior on November 4, 2020 after a long and hard-fought battle with several illnesses.

Pat was born in Chicago, IL on January 16, 1933 to Bernard and Bernice (Dinsmore) Pessefall. When her paternal grandfather was ill the family moved to Stryker, Ohio. Pat graduated from Stryker High School in 1950 and was a cheerleader and a National Honor Society member. Pat was a stenographer and worked in Toledo and Bryan, Ohio before moving to Galion. She met and married Gene Heist in 1951 and had one child, Lane. Several years later, after her divorce, Pat met and married David F. Stoner on October 23, 1956 and had three children, Kyle, Lisa and Sara. They had 59½ years together before he passed away on March 18, 2015.

Pat worked at the Galion Hospital and North Electric but was mostly a stay at home mom, which her children greatly appreciated as she was always there when her children came home from school, ready to hear about their day and watch Dark Shadows with them. She enjoyed participating in her children's school events, and watching them in sporting and musical activities.

Pat belonged to Peace Lutheran Church, Buttons & Bows, Mother's Club and the Crawford County Genealogical Chapter. Please note that Pat researched and located generations of paternal and maternal ancestors of both her family and her husband's family without the ease of the internet.

Pat also was a Cub Scout Den mother and was a Poll worker for every election for years thus instilling in her children a strong sense of patriotism and love of country. In addition, Pat ran the Candy Stand at Heise Park for several summers bringing great joy to children of all ages by providing an outstanding selection of candy and yummies for the kids taking a break from swimming. Nothing better in the summer than the 1 cent Red Hot Dollars and a frozen Zero bar! Pat certainly knew what her customers liked!

In her later years Pat was a Census taker and enjoyed getting out and interacting with and meeting new people. She worked with the Red Cross in teaching swimming lessons, and water safety courses and taught her children to swim and love the water. Well, except for one kid. He just never caught on to the whole love of water thing.

Pat loved, loved, loved to read and had a glorious collection of books. She enjoyed discussing her favorite novels with the authors themselves and did so on a regular basis. She collected buttons, birds, lighthouses and Native American art, and also enjoyed reading about and collecting unusual, funny and just plain stupid names that people name their children. She always said collecting names was the best collection to have because names didn't need dusting. She also passed on to her children her love of movies, including musicals.

Pat was also quite a good artist and enjoyed drawing landscapes and people when she could. She enjoyed being outside, walking and especially enjoyed going to the lake or the beach to sit and watch the beauty and wonder of the waves. She felt that the ocean waves soothed her soul. Throughout her life she also loved to swim, dance, roller-skate and attend plays at the theatre.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband, David, her parents, a still born brother as well as two brothers-in-law.

Surviving are her children, Lane Heist of Galion, Kyle (Fawn) Stoner of Indiana, Lisa (Jim) France of Gahanna and Sara Stoner also of Gahanna; grandchildren Jeremy (Emily) Helms, Jordan Stoner and Nick (Lily) Stoner, and great-grandchildren Madelyn and Olivia Helms, Henry Friedlander and Jack Stoner, all of Indiana. Also surviving are her siblings, Arlene Weston and Janis Dembinski both of Arizona, and Michael (Sandy) Pessefall of Ohio; sister-in-law Betty Stoner of Georgia and nieces and nephews in Ohio, Arizona, Georgia and California.

The family wishes to thank all those angels who helped care for our mother over the years, Altercare of Bucyrus, Kindred Hospice Care, Heart to Heart and the Nurses, the social workers, and the Aids, the unsung heroes, the home health care workers who come into the homes to care for those who cannot care for themselves. Without those support services our mother would not have been able to spend as much time at home as she did. Lane was our mother's caretaker for many years and went above and beyond year after year taking care of mom with the support of in-home services. He did a phenomenal job and we are truly thankful. Our mother is now at peace. Her pain and suffering at an end. Thank you to Lane and Hospice for giving her that time at home.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833,where a memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. Richard Genzman officiating Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Pat's name to her long-time charity Disabled American Veterans, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076 as well as The Tower Fund of Peace Lutheran Church, 129 West Walnut St., Galion, OH 44833, or to Kindred Hospice Care, 1199 Delaware Avenue, Suite 102A, Marion, Ohio 43302

