BELLVILLE: Patricia L. "Patty" Snyder, 71, of Bellville passed away Tuesday afternoon, January 28, 2020 in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital surrounded by her loving family.



The daughter of Lester and Dorothy (Miller) Fry, Patty was born December 10, 1948 at home, on State Route 13 north of Bellville. She graduated from Clear Fork High School in 1966.



For 26 years she worked as a secretary for the Remy Company, a sterling silverware matching service. She was an auxiliary member of the Bellville AmVets Post #43 and Bellville American Legion Post #535.



A Christian, Patty was brave, kind, strong and funny. Like an elephant her family was her core. She was so extremely happy when surrounded by loved ones. Patty was an empath and everyone's rock in one way or another. She had no judgment of hate for any human and would rather accept each individual as they were and love them. Her hugs were so strong you could feel her love when wrapped in her arms.



She is survived by her children Heidi Cetinich of Bellville, Harry Jr. "Skeet" (Angel) Snyder of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Trish Bruce (Aaron Steinmetz) of Mansfield; grandchildren Eric Snyder (Kailee Thomas), Cory Keeton, Brittany Carpenter (Andrew Klupp), Jared (Tammy) Carpenter, Austin (Victoria) Keeton, Sadie and Jude Snyder; 10 great grandchildren; 6 siblings Darrell (Carol) Fry, Leroy (Karen) Fry, Tom (Kathy) Fry, Dan (Becky) Fry, Kathy (Dan) Heichel, and Delores (Gary) Muntain; the love of her life, Harry Snyder; numerous nieces and nephews that she adored.



A celebration of life service will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 from 4-7pm at the Bellville Amvets Post #43, 76 Main Street, Bellville.



