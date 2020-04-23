Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Marlene Bohach. View Sign Service Information Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-1424 Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Marlene Bohach, 82, of Galion passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 unexpectedly at home. She had been in failing health.



She was born November 24, 1937 in Loss Creek, Kentucky and was the daughter of the late Orval L. and E. Louise (Forest) Montgomery. Pat is survived by her husband of 62 years, Kenneth W. Bohach.



She graduated from Lorain High School and worked for many years at the former First National Bank of Galion and Galion Building and Loan. Pat was a member of the Windfall Emanuel United Church of Christ.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children Robert J. Bohach of Galion, Rebecca L. Bohach of Sulphur Springs and Jeffrey T. (Tammie) Bohach of Galion; seven grandchildren, Eric G. (Kerrie) Bohach, Matthew T. (Kristin) Bohach, Cody Bohach, Emily E. Bohach, Timothy R. Campbell, Jacob K. Bohach and Lucas M. Bohach; five great-grandchildren, Grayden, Maverick, Everest, Kyser and Adelynn and a sister Judy (Joel) Mollenkopf of Lancaster, Ohio.



A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 27, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Galion with Rev. Loyd Caudill officiating.



Memorial contributions may be made to Windfall Emanuel United Church of Christ in care of the funeral home.



