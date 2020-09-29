Rev. Patrick Norman Kelly, age 86, of Mt. Gilead, went Home to Jesus' arms on September 28, 2020 after several months of care following several hospitalizations and surgeries.

He was born November 23, 1933 in Manhattan, NY to Freda L. Sheerlein-Kelly and Thomas E. Kelly. He and his mother moved to Ohio in 1937. Freda married Dorrill "Blondy" Bounds on May 29, 1940 and the family settled in Litchfield. Pat was a 1951 graduate of York High School (now Buckeye) in Medina County, Ohio. Pat married Virginia in 1953 and they had two children, Debbie & Linda. Virginia passed away in December 1956. On April 19, 1958 Pat married Shirley E. Rombach and she survives in Mt. Gilead.

He attended Bob Jones University and was ordained into the Lutheran Ministry from Trinity Seminary, Columbus Ohio in 1967. Pat lived his life to serve Jesus. For over 50 years he served congregations in Idaho & Ohio. His first parish was Calvary Lutheran in Post Falls ID. He later served many churches in Ohio including Cardington, Jackson Center, Marysville, Jelloway, Port Jefferson and Springfield. He "retired" 6 times but always ended up returning to the pulpit.

In 2009, he returned to Morrow County, after many years at Indian Lake, to help form a new church, Word of Life, in Mt. Gilead and later served St. John's Lutheran Church in North Woodbury until January 2020.

He was involved in many community and civic organizations including Chairman of Crippled Children of Morrow County, Key Ministries of Morrow County and was Chairman of the Cardington 1976 Bicentennial Committee. A few years ago he started the "Last Words of Christ" Good Friday service that involves the participation of several area churches. He visited Israel in 1974 on a state sponsored trip of Protestant & Catholic ministers & priests.

He held a special place and service to the Sons of the American Revolution for many years serving as Chaplain for the State of Ohio. He was very proud of his ancestry as a Frisbee and was a member of the Frisbie-Frisbee Family Association of America, Inc. He was an avid history buff and was proud to have had Frisbee ancestors serve in the Revolutionary War and the Civil War. He counted 63 relatives that participated in the Battle of Gettysburg. He was very proud of the time he met with Neil Armstrong. He also enjoyed Lake Erie perch fishing with friends from Cardington and he always had a line in the water at Indian Lake.

He was a true servant of God who was always quick with an uplifting word of inspiration and a helping hand. His smile and stories will be missed by many.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years, Shirley E. (Rombach) Kelly, children Debbie (Edwin) Williams of Walker, WV, Linda (David) Taylor of Columbus, David (Sue) of Sunbury, Karen (Jerry) Webb of Bellville and John (Donna) Kelly of Tamarack, FL. Grandchildren; Sonja Kelly, Ben George, Betsy Robison, Rachel Kelly, Laura Kelly, Allison Kelly, Andrew Webb, Michael Webb, Sarah Webb, Nick Webb, and eight Great grandchildren.

In addition to his birth parents, Pat was preceded in death by his stepfather Dorrill D. Bounds and his first wife Virginia.

He was lovingly cared for by Dr. Tom Freundlich for many years and the Bennington Glen Rehab and Woodside Village Care Center these past few months. Their attention and care during these difficult social times has been greatly appreciated.

Friends may call on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral at 11:00 AM at the Gompf Funeral Home in Cardington. The burial will follow in Oak Grove Memorial Park, Lexington, OH. A light lunch will follow at St. John's.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to either: St. John's Lutheran Church, 6808 Ohio 314, Mt Gilead, OH 43338 or Sons of the American Revolution c/o David Kelly 15401 Meredith State Rd. Sunbury, OH 43074.