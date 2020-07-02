1/
Patty Lou McClory
Patty Lou McClory, 82, of Galion passed away on July 1, 2020, at Riverside Hospital in Columbus.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Faith Community Church, 327 E. Main Street, Crestline.

Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Community Church, 327 E. Main Street, Crestline, Ohio 44827.

Those wishing to share a memory of Patty or to the McClory family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Patty Lou McClory.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
