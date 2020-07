Patty Lou McClory, 82, of Galion passed away on July 1, 2020, at Riverside Hospital in Columbus.A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Faith Community Church, 327 E. Main Street, Crestline.Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Community Church, 327 E. Main Street, Crestline, Ohio 44827.Those wishing to share a memory of Patty or to the McClory family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com. The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Patty Lou McClory.