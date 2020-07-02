Patty Lou McClory, 82, of Galion passed away on July 1, 2020, at Riverside Hospital in Columbus.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Faith Community Church, 327 E. Main Street, Crestline.
Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Community Church, 327 E. Main Street, Crestline, Ohio 44827.
Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Community Church, 327 E. Main Street, Crestline, Ohio 44827.
