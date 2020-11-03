1/2
Paul A. Mies
1923 - 2020

Paul A. Mies, 97, of Galion passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Mill Creek Nursing Center in Galion.

He was born October 21, 1923 in Colwich, Kansas and was the son of John William and Frances (Englebrecht) Mies. On January 5, 1946 he married Dorothy M. Kleinegger and they enjoyed 65 years of marriage until her passing on December 25, 2011.

Paul worked at the former Perfection Cobey in Galion as a Vice-president of Sales, retiring in 1985. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galion and a Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus St. Francis Council 1234. Paul was also a member of the Galion Elks Lodge 1191, Galion Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 303 and member of Valley View Golf Course where he golfed for years in the Elks League.

He was a blood donor for many years, until obtaining the age that they wouldn't allow him to donate anymore. Paul enjoyed yard work, volunteering for Meals on Wheels and was a very devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and family man.

He is survived by his children, Paulette (Dick) Wolf, Thomas (Peggy) Mies, Jeralyn (Richard) Predmore, Mary (Jeff) Poffenbaugh, Lori (Jeff) Kocher and Angie (Kevin) Humberson all of Galion; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren, with a couple on the way and two sisters.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Zachary Predmore; two sisters and seven brothers.

A private service will be held for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Joseph Catholic Church or Mill Creek Activity Fund in care of the funeral home.

Paul's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Mill Creek for the loving care he received.

Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Paul Mies, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.



Published in Galion Inquirer from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.

Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Richardson Davis Chapel
218 S. Market Street
Galion, OH 44833
419-468-1424
Memories & Condolences


November 3, 2020
The world needs more folks like Paul. I enjoyed playing golf with him and talking to him about life and all the things he had done, My thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time. I know he will be missed by anyone that ever knew him. May he rest in peace always.
Everett E.(Iggy ) and Barbara Larrabee
Friend
