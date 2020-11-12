Paul Albert Neja, Jr., 87, of Galion passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020, at the Avita Health Systems Galion Hospital.

Paul was born in Marinette, Wisconsin on January 7, 1933, to Paul Albert Neja, Sr. and Margaret (Schneider) Neja. He married Monica Ann (Kopish) Neja on July 18, 1959, and she survives him.

Paul was a psychotherapist and founding administrator for the Mental Health Centers of Shawano/Waupaca Counties in Wisconsin. After moving to Ohio in 1978, he worked as an Executive Administrator for the ADAMH Board of Marion/Crawford Counties. He received his Bachelor's degree from St. Norbert College and his Master's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Paul was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Galion.

In addition to his wife Monica, Paul is survived by a son, Timothy (Cathy) Neja of Galena, Ohio; his daughters, Cathy (James) Vasconcellos of San Diego, California, Michele (Scott) Williams of Logan, Ohio, and Cindy (Michael) Nielsen of Winter Springs, Florida; and 7 grandchildren, Nic and Ansley Vasconcellos, Mariel and Anthony Neja, Chase Williams and Bryce and Sophia Nielsen.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Albert Neja, Sr. and Margaret (Schneider) Neja, and seven siblings: brothers, Anthony, John, Michael and Patrick Neja; and sisters, Sr. Virginia Neja, Margaret Patrick and Rosemary Archambault.

A Memorial mass will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Galion St. Joseph School and Parish Fund.

