Paul L. Loudermilk, age 53, of Galion, was called home after an extended illness on October 31, 2019 at his home.
The family will host a celebration of life on November 30, 2019 at 1:00pm at Paul's childhood home; 1053 St. Rt. 181, Crestline, Ohio 44827.
Memorial contributions can be made to Schneider- Gompf Funeral Home to be given to the family.
Those wishing to share a memory of Paul or to the Loudermilk family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Paul Loudermilk.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Nov. 6, 2019