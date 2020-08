Or Copy this URL to Share

Paula Christine Kragh (Dwight), died May 10, 2020, in Melbourne, Florida, where she was a resident for a number of years.

She was born in Galion on Feb. 26, 1964. She was cremated by the Atlantic Mortuary, POB 560173, Rockledge, Florida.

Because of COVID-19, funeral services are pending.

