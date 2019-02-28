Obituary Print Phyllis J. Farley (1935 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Phyllis J. Farley, 83, formerly of Iberia, lost her battle with congested heart failure at Galion Community Hospital, surrounded by her family on February 23, 2019.



Phyllis was born in Galion, Ohio on April 8, 1935 to the late William G. and Juanita (Shaffer) Carlin.



Phyllis was a proud graduate of the Galion High School Class of 1953. Phyllis attended and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Iberia. She retired in 2004 after working many places in her lifetime such as North Electric Company in Galion, Kimberly-Clark Company in West Carlton, Columbus Cross Country Inn where she was a night auditor. Phyllis greatest love and enjoyment was spending time with all her family. She loved being with her children and couldn't wait to attend her grandchildren's sporting events, whom she was very proud of each of them. Phyllis loved her pets and loved going to the casino.



Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Debra Phillips) Farley of Iberia and Rebecca (Dave) Cline of Monroeville; her son Chuck (Mindy) Farley of Mt. Gilead; her sister-in-law Louise Carlin; three grandsons, Ryan Noe, Daniel Noe, Jacob Farley; two granddaughters, Lydia Farley and Adalyn Farley.



In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her two brothers, Gerald Carlin and Richard Carlin.



Friends may call on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion, Ohio with Patricia Stout officiating. Burial will follow in Iberia Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Iberia



Those wishing to share a memory of Phyllis or to the Farley family may do so by visiting



The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Phyllis J. Farley. Phyllis J. Farley, 83, formerly of Iberia, lost her battle with congested heart failure at Galion Community Hospital, surrounded by her family on February 23, 2019.Phyllis was born in Galion, Ohio on April 8, 1935 to the late William G. and Juanita (Shaffer) Carlin.Phyllis was a proud graduate of the Galion High School Class of 1953. Phyllis attended and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Iberia. She retired in 2004 after working many places in her lifetime such as North Electric Company in Galion, Kimberly-Clark Company in West Carlton, Columbus Cross Country Inn where she was a night auditor. Phyllis greatest love and enjoyment was spending time with all her family. She loved being with her children and couldn't wait to attend her grandchildren's sporting events, whom she was very proud of each of them. Phyllis loved her pets and loved going to the casino.Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Debra Phillips) Farley of Iberia and Rebecca (Dave) Cline of Monroeville; her son Chuck (Mindy) Farley of Mt. Gilead; her sister-in-law Louise Carlin; three grandsons, Ryan Noe, Daniel Noe, Jacob Farley; two granddaughters, Lydia Farley and Adalyn Farley.In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her two brothers, Gerald Carlin and Richard Carlin.Friends may call on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion, Ohio with Patricia Stout officiating. Burial will follow in Iberia Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, IberiaThose wishing to share a memory of Phyllis or to the Farley family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Phyllis J. Farley. Funeral Home Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home

303 Portland Way North

Galion , OH 44833

419-468-4242 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Galion Inquirer on Feb. 27, 2019

Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for Galion Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close