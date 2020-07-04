1/1
Phyllis JoAnne Carmer
1934 - 2020
Phyllis JoAnne Carmer, 86, of Galion passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Mill Creek Nursing & Rehab in Galion.

Phyllis was born in Canton, Ohio on April 14, 1934, to the late Carl Hoverland and Dawn J. (Miller) Stitt. She married William T. Carmer on November 28, 1953, and he preceded her in death on September 1, 2015.

Phyllis was a graduate of the Galion High School, Class of 1952. Prior to Galion High School, she attended Canton McKinley High School where she was a Drum Major. She was a member of Wesley Chapel in Galion. Phyllis was an Educational Aide for over 30 years for the Galion City Schools. She was well-loved by all the students and made a huge impact on their lives. Many would say she is the reason they made it through school! You would often find Phyllis volunteering at the Galion Hospital gift shop where she loved being able to talk with so many people. She always had a smile on her face and would welcome you with open arms. She was an amazing mother and grandmother. She loved being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and spoiled them as often as she could. Phyllis loved animals and especially her dogs. She was an avid bowler and bowled for over 25 years with the "Bowling Belles" league in Galion. Phyllis was a huge Ohio State Buckeyes Fan. She loved to shop, and you would often find her watching QVC to see what the next bargain of the day would be.

Phyllis is survived by her son, John Carmer of Galion; her daughters, Beth Bodkins of Tennessee and Julia (Mike) Roelle of Galion; her brother, Jim (Diane) Hoverland of Galion; grandchildren, Abraham (Tangie) Bodkins, Rileigh Ray, Lindsay Carmer, Jarrod Roelle, Joseph Roelle, Jacob (Brittney) Roelle; great-grandchildren, Xander, Willow Kennedi, Maliya Grace, Oliver, Addilyn and Camilla.

In addition to her beloved husband William and parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her

Sister-in-law, Lee Hoverland, her son-in-law, Lanny Bodkins, and her stepfather, Preston Stitt.

Friends may call on Thursday, July 09, 2020, from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion, 303 Portland Way North. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion, Ohio with Rev. Joe Stafford officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Women's Auxiliary of Galion Hospital.

Those wishing to share a memory of Phyllis or to the Carmer family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Phyllis JoAnne Carmer.

Published in Galion Inquirer from Jul. 4 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
303 Portland Way North
Galion, OH 44833
419-468-4242
