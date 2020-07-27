Jesus called Ralph Eugene Amick, 87, of Morrow County, home on July 23, 2020.
Friends may call Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at the Schneider/Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the funeral home, with Mr. Allen Laferty officiating. Burial will follow at Lexington Cemetery, Lexington.
Those wishing to share a memory of Gene or send condolences to the Amick family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way N., Galion is honored to serve the family of Ralph Eugene Amick.