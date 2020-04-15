Randy D. Schwertfager, 57, of Crestline, passed away on April 14, 2020 after a long illness, surrounded by family.
Due to the circumstances and in light of social distancing, the family will be scheduling a memorial service at a future date. The service date will be announced on the funeral home's website.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lowe-Volk Nature Center.
Those wishing to share a memory of Randy or send condolences to the Schwertfager family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Randy Dean Schwertfager.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Apr. 18, 2020