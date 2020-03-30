Raymond Frank Briner, Jr., 89, of Mansfield passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at his home at The Waterford in Mansfield. A private burial will be held in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery with Father Chris Bohnsack officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Apr. 1, 2020