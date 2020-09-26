Raymond "Joe" Joseph Wagner, 83, passed away on September 25, 2020 at his home in Crestline, surrounded by his family.
Friends may call on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Crestline. Funeral services will be held immediately following at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline where military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army and the Crestline-Galion Veteran's Military Funeral Detail.
In accordance with the Governor's mandate, masks will be required to enter the funeral home.
