Rex A. Frye
Rex A. Frye, age 69 of Circleville Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Riverside Hospital. He was born on October 26, 1951 in Mt. Gilead, Ohio to Margaret (Morrison) Rinehart and Billie I. Frye.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Margaret (Morrison) Rinehart, his father Alvin E. Rinehart, grandparents and many loved aunts and uncles he held so dear.

Rex loved being outdoors his entire life and sometimes could be seen taking naps under the walnut trees in the back of his property with his beloved cat, Fritz. He enjoyed and carried great memories of coaching his daughter, Heather and her friends in softball. He loved putting on a huge firework display every year for 4th of July and many attended his shows. His daily internet humor was enjoyed by many.

Rex was a 1970 graduate of Galion High School. He retired from NSG / Pilkington and had a long career in the glass business with PPG. His favorite post retirement job was as an usher for The Ohio State Buckeyes.

He is survived by his loving wife, Andrea (Sturtz); deeply loved daughter Heather (Greg) Pfleiderer of Mt Gilead; Grandsons Bryce, Brady and Greg; Brother Jim (Laura) Rinehart of Mansfield; Sister Saundra Rinehart of Galion and many nieces, nephews, his beloved cats Stella and Fritz and chosen family members.

There will be no formal service at this time, but we will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. Please take some time to honor our beloved Rex as we will miss his warmth and heart of gold for eternity.



Published in Galion Inquirer from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
